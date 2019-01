Emergency services were called to attend an overturned tanker on a north-east farm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple appliances to Millmoss Farm in Turriff after a field tanker overturned.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.56am and sent 10 appliances, a mix of fire engines and special appliances.

“The crews were made safe and the stop message came through at 9.46am.”

Police Scotland confirmed there were no injuries.