by Evening Express Reporter,
The firm provides asset integrity and consultancy, employing 16,500 employees worldwide across seven continents.

Stork to cut 120 jobs across UK

STORK UK employees in Aberdeen face an uncertain future after the company announced today it will cut 120 jobs.

The oil firm, which has an office in Dyce, say they will cut 120 positions across the country.

The company cited declining oil prices as reasoning for the cuts, which forced a review into the firm’s cost structure.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “As a result of the decline in oil prices, Stork UK has reviewed its cost structure over the past several months.

“This review has identified operational improvements and cost reduction opportunities to ensure continued efficient service delivery.

“In order to successfully face the challenging conditions in the UK offshore market, we will now commence a consultation process with our onshore employees.

“We anticipate that this will result in a reduction of approximately 120 positions across the UK.

“We have informed our people and have committed to a program of regular communications and personal support throughout this difficult period.”

