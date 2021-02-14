Road closures across north-east as snow drifts and wintry conditions continue to cause chaos

Severe snowdrifts and wintry conditions have resulted in further road closures and traffic chaos across the north-east of Scotland this morning.

Yesterday evening, the A96 Aberdeen to Huntly road was shut to all traffic between Colpy and Huntly due to snow drifts, and the route remained closed early this morning between Huntly and Inverurie.

Further north, the A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh route has been closed to motorists between Banff and Portsoy, and further south in Aberdeenshire the A957 Slug Road between Stonehaven and Crathes has been shut off.

The B9170 Inverurie to New Deer road is currently closed between Inverurie, Oldmeldrum and Methlick, and nearby the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road is currently closed between Newmachar and Oldmeldrum, and is being cleared by tractors at the moment.

Snow gates have been closed on a number of higher routes, including on the A939 Lecht Road at Cock Bridge and at the Bridge of Leachd south of Tomintoul, the A939 Old Military Road at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar, and at the B974 Cairn O’ Mount road.

Snow drifts have also caused road closures on the B9105 road just north of Turriff is shut between its junction with the A947 and Fintry.

On Friday evening, two passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries after a Megabus ended up on its side after coming off the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at Laurencekirk.

Stagecoach has also had to cancel a number of bus journeys this morning as a result of the snowy conditions and road closures

The bus operator’s 35 service that was due to depart from Dyce at 10.30am to Oldmeldrum has been cancelled, as has the 35 service that was due to leave Macduff at 10.26am to Elgin, both because of drifting snow.