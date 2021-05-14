Regional breakdown: Covid cases rise by 15 in Aberdeen and the north-east

Covid cases in Aberdeen and the north-east have risen by 15 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

There are 10 new cases in Moray, which currently has the highest infection rate in the country.

The region will find out later today if it will remain in level three.

A further five new cases were recorded in Aberdeenshire, while none were reported in Aberdeen City.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Case numbers across Scotland have risen by 215, with the positivity rate sitting at 1.3%.

Two deaths were recorded in Perth & Kinross and Glasgow City, which are the first in the past week.

Yesterday, 64 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid and three people were in intensive care.

The Scottish Government confirmed that a data issue had impacted today’s numbers and that any missing data will be reported tomorrow.