Regional breakdown: 21 new Covid cases recorded in Aberdeen and the north-east

Covid-19 cases in Aberdeen and the north-east have risen by 21 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.
NHS Grampian have recorded 21 new cases including eight in Moray, which has seen a recent spike.
It will be confirmed later this week if the region will stay at level three.
Aberdeen City have reported seven new cases while Aberdeenshire have confirmed a further six.
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Covid in Scotland
A total of 238 new cases have been confirmed across Scotland in the past 24 hours with zero deaths.
Yesterday, 70 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and six people were in intensive care.
The Scottish Government confirmed that today’s updates were delayed due to an IT issue.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe