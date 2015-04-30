Readers’ choice: Memories of your North-east childhoods, Part 2

HERE is the second instalment of memories from your childhood in the North-east.

We asked you to name your most cherished memories and we searched in our archives to bring the snaps to you.

If you have any suggestions for places or events you would like us to track down in our archives, let us know below!

Above, A packedBeach Endsing the praises of their heroes after the third goal in the UEFA Cup match between Aberdeen and Ipswich.Below, The Beach End stand in 1973 before the seating was installed.

Jim Jammy Burrows and Ally Linklater, you both recall sitting in Pittodrie’s Beach end stand, which later became the Dick Donald stand. Here are two pictures showing a packed Beach end back in the day.

Vicki White, you spoke of the Glashieburn school fire in 1994. We found a photo of the torched interior, in our archives.

Becca Burnett, you remember happy memories of Texaco Drama School. We found a photo of pupils at the school in 1996, with drama teacher Maggie Bryce.

Yvonne Wallace requested a photo of the Duthie Park. We came across a great photo of kids enjoying the canoes at the park in the early 1990s.

Mary Alexander, here is a great snap of rowers on the Dee in 1990, complete with four legged passenger Drambuie.

Carol Meres, here is a photo of dancing at the Beach Ballroom in 1977.

Donna Sim mentioned Free at the Dee, held in the city’s Duthie Park. Here is a snap of the huge crowd in 2005 for you, Donna.

Susan Herd Macleod recalls the bonfire at the Dee. Here is a spectacular photo of fireworks concluding the bonfire.

As requested by Barbara Anderson, this photo shows the ‘Shakin Briggie’ in 1938which once upon a time provided a short cut for people going to and from Banchory-Devenick to Cults.

Dave Bremner, here is a photo depicting the open top bus parade the Dons embarked on after that historic Gothenburg win.

This photo of Granite City residents having a splashing good time in Westburn Park’s paddling pools dates back to 1978 as requested by Donna Sim.

Susan Herd Macleod, you asked for a photo of the Amatola Hotel and we found a great one in our archives, showing the hotel in its former glory in 1969. The hotel, on Great Western Road, shut its doors in 2003.

Set featured image

Mary Crawford recalls the Kittybrewster Mart. This photo shows the a packed mart during a livestock auction in 1969.