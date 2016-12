POLICE are investigating after the body of a man was found outside a North-east leisure centre.

The body was discovered outside Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, North Links at around 8.45am today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were made aware of the discovery of the body of a male outside Fraserburgh Leisure Centre

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquires are being carried out.

“As with all sudden deaths a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”