Police prisoner with broken elbow should have received treatment quicker, report finds

A man who had a broken elbow while in custody in Aberdeen should have received medical attention quicker, a report has found.

The 39-year-old was arrested with three others during an incident in Aberdeen city centre in October last year.

The man was taken to Kittybrewster custody centre where he complained to staff he had pain in his arm on arrival and then again during the night.

However, he did not receive medical attention until 8am the following morning.

He was then taken to ARI and found to have a fractured elbow.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) was brought in to carry out an independent probe into the incident.

The report, published today, found that custody staff should have sought medical attention for the man sooner.

The commissioner, Kate Frame, said: “Police staff at Kittybrewster should have recorded the man’s repeated complaints in relation to his arm, both upon his admission to custody and during the hours that followed, seeking medical attention from a doctor at the earliest opportunity.”

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Derek Robertson said: “Keeping people safe is the absolute priority of Police Scotland.

“In this instance, a significant number of Police Scotland officers responded promptly to a violent incident and individuals were restrained, detained and brought into custody.

“All officers are trained in responding to incidents like this and in how to quickly and safely restrain people.

“Police Scotland acknowledges the findings and recommendations of the PIRC report.

“A review has been conducted, learning points identified and improvements have already been implemented.”