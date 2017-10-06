Police appeal for witnesses after thieves target Aberdeen golf club, bars, sports centres and shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of premises were targeted in Aberdeen.

Nigg Bay Golf Club was broken into with a low four-figure sum of cash stolen.

The Bobbin pub at King Street was also broken into as well as Goals Soccer Centre but nothing was stolen.

Murdo’s Bar, on Caincry Road, King’s Links Golf Centre, on Golf Road and Spar, Ashgrove Road, were all targeted but entry was not gained.

It is understood the premises were targeted on Thursday, 5 October, after 9.30pm or possibly into the early hours of today.

DC Kayleigh McLean said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious during the evening of Thursday, 5 October, into Friday, 6 October.

“In particular we would like to trace three men who were seen in the area as they may be able to assist us with enquiries.

“They are described as being in their twenties and wearing dark clothing. It is thought they may have had the use of a vehicle.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”