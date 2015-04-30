Police and fire called to two-vehicle crash

TWO people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A93 today.
Emergency services were called to the crash, between Aboyne and Kincardine O’Neil.
A man and woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A Police Scotland spokesman said their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The incident happened at around 12.40pm.
It involved a silver Ford Fusion and blue Skoda Octavia.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We sent one crew from Banchory and one from Aboyne. We were just there to assist at the scene.”