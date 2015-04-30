Plans for 400 new homes sparks fears over impact on roads and schools

RESIDENTS have voiced their concerns over a plan for hundreds of new homes near a seaside town.

Stewart Milne Homes has lodged an application to build 400 homes, a supermarket and a petrol station at the Mains of Cowie, near Stonehaven.

The development would also include space for a primary school, community facilities and parkland.

But the application is not included in the area’s local development plan and planning bosses have recommended the application for refusal.

A public hearing was held in Stonehaven’s St James Episcopal Church last night.

Knud Christensen, chairman of Stonehaven and District Community Council, said the impact of the scheme on transport, flooding, education and its size were a concern.

But, he said the community council would consider

a development in the area if it was for fewer houses.

The developer said the scheme would create 177 construction jobs and 180 retail posts and would generate an average annual spend of 7.36 million in Stonehaven.