Plane makes emergency landing at Aberdeen airport

A PLANE was forced to make an emergency landing in Aberdeen tonight.

A full emergency was declared at Aberdeen International Airport and fire teams were put on stand-by.

Eastern Airways said the alert was caused by a warning light.

There were no passengers on the plane.

A spokesman for Eastern Airways said: “Our crew were repositioning an empty aircraft from Orebro in Sweden to Aberdeen and reported a cockpit warning indication relating to the aircraft’s Auxiliary Power Unit (APU).

“There were no passengers onboard the Saab 2000, and the two pilots landed safely at 7.20pm. After vacating the runway the aircraft then taxied to its parking stand.

“A full inspection of the aircraft is being carried out by our engineers.”

.