Owners set to rebuild hotel destroyed in blaze

A HOTEL devastated by a blaze is to undergo a seven-figure rebuilding operation.

The Darroch Learg Hotel in Ballater was destroyed when a fire ripped through the upper floors of the 127-year-old building.

Up to 60 firefighters tackled the huge blaze which took hold in February.

Today, owner of the hotel Nigel Franks said he and his wife Fiona want to move on from the incident and focus on the reconstruction of the hotel.

He said: “The rebuilding process has begun with the scaffolding put up just last week.”

Mr Franks said he hoped the work would be finished by Easter next year.