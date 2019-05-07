North Sea helicopter pilots vote for industrial action

North Sea helicopter pilots working for CHC have voted to take strike action following a pay dispute.

Pilots union Balpa said pay negotiations have been ongoing with CHC for months but the operator has failed to make an acceptable offer.

Of a 77% turnout, 94% voted for strikes and 100% voted for action short of a strike.

The ballot result means pilots could legally carry out industrial action at bases in Aberdeen, Humberside, Norwich and Sumburgh.

Balpa said the action will take place on dates between 21st May and 5th November, which will be announced later.