POLICE have confirmed that no one was inside a car which was spotted floating down an Aberdeen river.

The announcement comes as another empty vehicle has been found upside down near a city supermarket.

Police, Aberdeen lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter were called last night after the first car was spotted in the River Dee.

The Bridge of Dee and Queen Elizabeth Bridge were closed while the search was carried out, with both reopening at 3am today.

The force are still trying to find the car, but have announced that no one was in it.

A police spokesman said: “We are following a positive line of inquiry to trace the owner.

“No one was in the car at the time, so no one is at risk.”

Police and the RNLI are currently dealing with another car found behind a supermarket in Garthdee near the River Dee.

A police spokesman confirmed no one was in the vehicle.

He added: “A blue Volkswagen was found upside down at the back of Sainsbury’s. We are assisting the RNLI.”