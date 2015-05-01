New appeal launched in hunt for man missing for six months

A NEW appeal was made today to find a missing man six months on from his disappearance.

Shaun Ritchie, from Fraserburgh, was on a Halloween night out and was reported missing on Sunday, November 2, after failing to return home.

He was last seen in the Strichen area on Friday, October 31, and police extensively searched an eight square mile area in the following months.

The search was scaled back in December and then suspended, but police today said they are keeping “an open mind” about Shaun’s disappearance.

Police have been liaising with the National Crime Agency and professor Lorna Dawson and her team at the Hutton Institute regarding the search and urge anyone with information to come forward.