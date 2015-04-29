New 5km obstacle course comes to North-east

Family-owned event Glack Attack has chosen to pair up with Friends of ANCHOR.

The Ratcliffe family selected the charity in honour of mum Marcia, who is set to retire from a 32-year career in cancer and haematology care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

With Marcia retiring from her role as associate specialist doctor in the ANCHOR unit this summer, the family decided an official partnership would be a fitting way to mark her involvement in North-east cancer care.

She said: “It’s been an incredible 32 years and I count it a real privilege that we can do something as a family to continue our support of the ANCHOR unit.

“With our official charity partnership we can play our small part to help bring additional funding, support and provision to those families affected by cancer and benign blood-related diseases in the North-east.”

Marcia, along with her husband and children, began the event three years ago, when they recognised the popularity of mud runs across the country.

More than 800 runners are expected to take to the Glack Attack 5km course this year on Saturday, October 10, on the family farm in Dunecht.

The course centres around the Glack Hill and includes manmade and natural obstacles.

The event will see participants run, crawl and paddle through bogs, quarries, woodland, steep slopes and boulders.

Every person signing up for the race will be given the opportunity to run for Friends of ANCHOR.

A percentage of the race fees will also be donated to the cause as well as funding initiatives on the day.

Jeff Horn, haematology clinical nurse specialist, said: “Marcia is a hugely valued member of the team who will be sorely missed when she retires this summer.

“For Marcia to continue supporting Friends of ANCHOR, even after she’s left the unit, is such a nice legacy to leave.”