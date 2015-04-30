Missing man has family in North-east

POLICE are appealing for information to help find a missing man who has family living in the North-east.

Alexander Damian, from Manchester, was last seen on Beechdale Close in the Moston district of Manchester just after 2pm on February 25.

Mr Damian has family living in the Elgin and Moray area of Scotland and his family are appealing to the public to help find him.

The 42-year-old is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of athletic build and has shaven short fair hair.

Anyone with information or who may have seen him is urged to contact police on 0161 856 4504 or 07584 224 903.