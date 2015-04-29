Man seriously injured after being attacked in nightclub

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been left with serious facial injuries after being attacked in a North-east nightclub.

The incident happened in Peterhead’s Mambo’s nightclub at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Constable Ras Zubaj said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and officers are appealing for information which may help to establish what has happened.

“The area would have been busy at the time and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed this to contact police.”

Anyone who has information is requested to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.