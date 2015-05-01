by Evening Express Reporter,

Man held after police operation in Aberdeen

A MAN has been arrested after a police operation in Aberdeen.

Several units have been parked on Great Northern Road, near Bank Street, since this morning.

Police Scotland confirmed that a person has been arrested as a result of their inquiries.

The arrest also came after a series of police operations in Torry and Kincorth.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that officers attended at an address on Great Northern Road in connection with inquiries to trace a man in his 20s who was wanted for a variety of offences.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested.”

The man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

