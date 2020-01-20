Man fights for life after crash on Aberdeen road

A man is fighting for his life after a crash in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the 86-year-old man is in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the two-car smash in the city’s Woodside.

The crash happened around 7.15pm yesterday on Great Northern Road, near Station Road, and involved a grey Audi and blue Renault Clio.

The 86-year-old man was driving the Clio and the driver of the Audi was also taken to hospital for treatment following the collision, which happened outside SHMU’s radio station.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles beforehand, or if they have information about a dark coloured car that passed the collision location at that time.

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the vehicles involved or the collision itself who has not yet come forward should contact us by calling 101 or

anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote

incident number 3082 of the 19th January.”

The road was closed between the Haudagain roundabout and the St Machar Drive roundabout and reopened at 5am today.