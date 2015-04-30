Man due in court over alleged theft of pigeons

A MAN is due in court today after racing pigeons were stolen from an Aberdeen pensioner’s home.

As previously reported, George Howie’s 22 racing pigeons were taken in the alleged raid.

The pensioner said he was “heartbroken” at the theft of his beloved birds.

The alleged incident is believed to have occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday, on Auchmill Road.

A 22-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the alleged theft and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.