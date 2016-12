A MAN had to be cut free from a car after a crash on a rural road today.

The two-car crash happened just before 9.30am on the B979 Kirkton to Skene to Tyrebagger road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out, with two appliances from North Anderson Drive attending to free a man who was trapped in one of the cars.

The man was later freed and was believed to have suffered minor injuries.