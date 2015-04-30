Halloween party comes to Aberdeen club… in May

ZOMBIES, witches and pumpkins are usually only seen on the streets in October.

But creepy characters are set to appear early in the Granite City this year for a Halfway to Halloween Party, five months before the popular holiday.

Ghouls and spooks will be seen mid-spring as city nightclub The Garage hosts the bash tomorrow night.

A first for the Windmill Brae venue, the event will feature a prize for the best dressed party-goer, as well as face-painting on offer to boost the bone-chilling ability of revellers’ costumes.

Caitlin Boag, marketing manager at The Garage, said the event promises “something different” for the Aberdeen club scene as well as an excuse to dress up in outrageous outfits.

She said: “We have such a big Halloween night when it comes around.

“We thought, ‘Why not throw a second one?’

“And it is a brilliant time to do it at the halfway mark.”

Entry to Halfway to Halloween will be via regular admission to The Garage.

Admission will cost 5 on the door or 3 on the club’s guest list, and doors will open at 11pm.