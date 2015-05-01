Fire crews on alert at Aberdeen airport after plane declares emergency

AN EMERGENCY was declared at Aberdeen International Airport today after a plane was forced to shut down an engine as it flew over the North-east coast.

The Loganair Saab 340 from Sumburgh Airport in Shetland declared an emergency around 8am today. The Edinburgh-bound plane had 31 people onboard.

A Loganair spokesman said: “Flight BE6992 carrying 28 passengers and three crew left Sumburgh at 7.40am for Edinburgh Airport.

“A warning indicator light came on and the captain took the decision to shut down one engine as a precaution and divert to the nearest airport.

“The Saab 340 aircraft landed safely at Aberdeen Airport at 8.40am, where it was met by emergency services as is standard procedure.

“Arrangements are being made to take the passengers on to their original destination.”