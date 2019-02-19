Emergency services responding to ‘ongoing incident’ in Aberdeen

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard are currently dealing with an “ongoing incident” at the Bridge of Don.

Three coastguard units, a rescue helicopter from Inverness, as well as crews from the fire service, ambulance service and police officers are currently in attendance.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to the Bridge of Don area after receiving reports of a water-rescue incident, though we are not clear at this stage if anyone is in the water.

“Two appliances were called to the scene at 4.48pm – one based at Aberdeen Central and another based at North Anderson Drive, along with two boat teams – one based at Aberdeen Central and the other based in Dundee.”

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident, but can’t say much more at this time.”