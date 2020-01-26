Elderly man suffers cuts to head after being struck by car on Aberdeen street

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with minor cuts to his head after being struck by a vehicle on an Aberdeen street.

Emergency services were called to Back Hilton Road near to RS McColls at around 5pm, with an ambulance conveying the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The male was conscious and breathing and had suffered minor cuts to his head

The road has been kept open but traffic is moving slowly.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the incident at 5.05pm after reports of a male being struck by a vehicle.

“He has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a head injury.

“Police are still on scene talking to witnesses and vehicles are still there.”