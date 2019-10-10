Drivers warned as work at major Aberdeen roundabout to start tonight

Drivers have been warned to expect disruption tonight ahead of work beginning at a major Aberdeen roundabout

Scottish Water will be carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main at Mounthooly roundabout from 6pm.

Lane closures will be in place on Hutcheon Street, Causewayend and the roundabout itself.

The work is expected to last for around 24 hours.

We’re carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main at Mounthooly Roundabout in Aberdeen from 6pm this evening. Lane closures will be in place on Hutcheon St, Causewayend and a section of the roundabout itself until tomorrow evening. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/j2f6IfDVB2 — Scottish Water North (@ScotWaterNorth) October 10, 2019

