Community leaders’ anger over break-in at Aberdeen charity cafe

A BREAK-IN at a social enterprise cafe in Aberdeen which helps people with mental illnesses get back into work has been deemed a “disgrace”.

Police were investigating after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from Rosie’s Cafe and Takeaway.

The cafe in Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, provides vocational training, support and work experience for people recovering from acquired brain injuries, mental health issues and a range of other conditions, and is operated by charity Turning Point Scotland.

The money had been earmarked for a staff day out a trip to a horse sanctuary and lunch.

Donations from North East Scotland College students who had been raising the profile of the business were also stolen.

Community representatives in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen today hit out at the incident branding it “a disgrace”.

The break-in happened between 4pm on Wednesday and 7am yesterday.