Busy North-east road to close to cars for two weekends in a row

ONE of the North-east’s busiest roads is to shut completely to traffic for two weekends in a row.

The A93 Peterculter-Aberdeen route will be closed at the top of Milltimber Brae to allow work to take place ahead of the building of the city’s bypass.

The section of North Deeside Road will be open only to buses which will be escorted through the roadworks in a convoy system for the safety of crews and travellers.

The A93 will shut from 8pm on Friday, May 29, and reopen at 6am on Monday, June 1, before closing again for the same period the weekend after that.

The closure is taking place to allow Scottish Water to drill trial holes to “determine the route” of a diverted water main.

A diversion for car drivers is to be put in place.