Aberdeen wardens have to go out in pairs due to terror risk

CITY Wardens in Aberdeen are no longer allowed to work alone due to a “terror alert”, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Wardens on the streets of Aberdeen are now only permitted to go out in pairs, because of concerns for their welfare.

The threat of international terrorism in the UK is classed as “severe”, which means an attack is “highly likely”.

Following fanatical incidents in France earlier this year, police across the country have warned their officers and partners to be “vigilant” for “suspicious activity”.

Since the Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris, which saw a policeman killed by gunmen, safety of officers in the UK has been a concern.

Police Scotland deploys officers on patrols in twos.

Aberdeen City Council has now followed suit in taking additional precautions with their City Wardens.

Speaking about staffing issues at a recent public meeting, senior City Warden George Chambers confirmed the new measures were “because of the terror alert”.