Aberdeen student cared for babies in aftermath of deadly earthquake

A UNIVERSITY of Aberdeen student stranded in Nepal today told of caring for motherless babies in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

Alice Cheape arrived in Nepal three weeks ago as part of a university trip.

The University of Aberdeen student had to take a 716-mile bus ride to Delhi alongside fellow medical student Louise Robb in a bid to try to catch a flight home to the North-east.

After enduring the 18-hour bus ride from Kathmandu, which was provided by the government, Alice is now hoping to be able to fly home in the next few days, possibly tomorrow.

Today, 21-year-old third- year student Alice, who was visiting to help at hospitals in the country, spoke of the aftermath of the earthquake.

She said: “On the bus people were telling me their stories of how they were rescued from the rubble.

“They also spoke of how they were surrounded by blood and saw people die.

“Men were passing me babies to hold and look after because they no longer had a mother.

“The people are so kind.”

Alice said she feels incredibly lucky to be alive.