Aberdeen restaurant donates money to Nepal appeal

AN ABERDEEN Nepalese restaurant is to donate money to the Nepal earthquake appeal.

8848 restaurant, on Union Street, will have a promotion this Sunday that will see a two-course meal for 10 with all proceeds going to earthquake victims in Nepal.

The Nepalese owner, Manoj Neupane, who has lived in Aberdeen since 2007, said: “We want to give as much money to Nepal as possible.

“My family are fine, but I would like to help the rest of the people in my country.

“I know the money we raise might not be a lot compared to what governments are giving, but every little bit counts.”