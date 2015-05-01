Aberdeen pupils take part in TV gameshow

KIDS from an Aberdeen school have taken part in a science-based TV gameshow.

Four pupils from Albyn School in Aberdeen were selected for CBBC show Ultimate Brain, in which contestants battle it out in a series of science challenges.

The foursome Ben Cooper, Amy Walker, Gabe Kennedy and Zain Shah, all aged 12 headed to London during the Easter holidays to film the episode, which was shot at 3 Mills Studios in Stratford.

The schoolchildren, who are all in S1 at the Queen’s Road school, were greeted by a team of around 60 staff, and spent around seven hours on set filming for the half-hour show.

The episode is set to be aired this summer.