Aberdeen man nominated for prestigious Tony Award

AN ABERDONIAN has been nominated for a Tony Award for his part in the stage production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

Finn Ross, 33, is up for the prestigious accolade in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

The former Aboyne Academy pupil said: “I’m sure like everyone that’s nominated I’m just really excited and really thrilled.”

The adaptation of Mark Haddon’s novel started life back in August 2012 and has steadily grown into an international hit something which Finn is incredibly proud of.

“We started as a 250-capacity play at the National Theatre and I’m really happy that it has gone so far and been taking up by American audiences.”

Finn is nominated alongside fellow Scot, Bunny Christie, for their creative set designs which help to capture the thoughts of those on stage.

Finn has also received an Olivier Award for his work on the show when it first came to the West End in 2013 – one of seven that Curious Incident won.

The show is also nominated for a further five Tonys alongside Finn’s in the award ceremony to be held in New York.

Despite his awards and nominations Finn still remembers who it was that first put him on the road to success.

He said: “I’m very grateful to my drama teacher Yvonne Wheeler at Aboyne Academy. her drama teaching there was unbelievable.”

The Curious Incident, which comes to His Majesty’s Theatre in September tells the story of a 15-year-old boy with a brilliant brain but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life and his attempts to solve the mystery of his neighbours dead dog.

Finn believes the show has changed over the years as the production team is given more time to work on the production.

He said: “It really grows and changes and redefines itself. There’s so many opportunities to really refine things and make a really precise show.”