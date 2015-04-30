Aberdeen house prices continue to rise despite oil slump

HOUSE prices in Aberdeen were revealed today as continuing to rise despite the oil slump.

In the first three months of 2015 house prices in Aberdeen and suburbs rose by 0.5% compared to the same period last year.

In Scotland prices decreased by 2.9% but across the UK they jumped by 2.6%.

The annual house price in the Aberdeen area was up 7.3%.

John MacRae, chairman of the board of directors of Aberdeen Solicitors’ Property Centre, said: “The undoubted concern in the oil industry is not yet reflected in house prices but there is a small decrease in volume which may indicate how the market is going to go.

“Because the oil companies and their employees have been here before, there is some expectation that the oil price fluctuation and its consequences will be managed.

“If that is so, then there is reasonable optimism that the effect of the oil price will not be as manifest as contemplated.”

The average price for a flat was 167,586 in Aberdeen, 142,646 in Ellon), 149,562 in Inverurie and 150,193 in Stonehaven.

Semi-detached properties went for an average of 231,758, 181,812, 219,026 and 226,641, and detached homes for 354,147, 277,795, 304,525 and 346,076 respectively.

The forthcoming General Election was highlighted as another “novel” factor for the period.

Mr McRae said: “The indication from the polls is that the result of the election may be too close to forecast, and such uncertainty may affect general confidence in the community until such time as we know how things are going to progress.”

Another factor was the change from Stamp Duty Land Tax to Land and Buildings Transaction Tax.

Mr McRae said: “It was noticeable that, in the last six months, a greater number of higher end houses came on the market as people, thinking of moving, sought to beat the deadline.”

He added: “I am convinced that there is still demand out there for first time purchases and that this will filter up the market.”