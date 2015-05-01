Aberdeen family makes seven-figure donation to hospital for MRI scanner

ONE of the biggest single donations to NHS Grampian has secured new state-of-the-art body scanning technology.

The Craig Group and the immediate Craig family have donated a seven-figure sum to allow for a third MRI scanner to be purchased and installed at the city’s Woodend Hospital.

The new technology will allow staff working at the hospital to see patients more quickly as the demand for scans continues to grow.

Douglas Craig, chairman and managing director of Craig Group, said: “My father, David Craig, had close ties with Dr Metcalfe, a leading heart specialist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and it was his wish to donate funds towards his work.”

He added: “We wanted to make a contribution that would help the hospital treat patients more quickly.

“It is very fitting that Aberdeen offers MRI scanning wherever possible as it was here that Professor John Mallard played a pivotal role in developing the world’s first whole body MRI scanner.”

The scanner, expected to be operational by the end of the year, has been chosen specifically because it is wider inside and shorter in length so patients can be more comfortable and feel less enclosed.

The machine is also less noisy, making the process of undergoing a scan more comfortable.

Dr Shonagh Walker, clinical director for radiology, said: “We are extremely grateful to Craig Group and the Craig family for this generous donation which will benefit people in this region for years to come and will help us continue to treat patients with the highest level of care.”