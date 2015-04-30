Aberdeen Cyrenians launch ‘Foodbank’ mobile app

A HOMELESS charity has launched an app to help the public donate to food banks.

Aberdeen Cyrenians has become the first charity in the North-east to use the innovative technology.

The app, called Foodbank, was launched yesterday.

It features a regularly updated list of items required by the charity and is colour-coded red, amber and green depending on priority.

These items will primarily be used by the Street Alternatives service, which provides hot meals and access to laundry and cleaning facilities four times per week for those who are sleeping rough or who do not have access to cooking facilities.

Aberdeen Cyrenians is teaming up with several local supermarkets to launch the new app.

ASDA Bridge of Dee, ASDA Portlethen and Sainsbury’s St Nicholas Centre will all provide drop-off points for members of the public to leave their donations.

The app is available to download for free from Google Play and the App Store.