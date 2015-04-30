Aberdeen cancer survivor climbs Lochnagar for 100th time

AN ABERDEEN cancer survivor is set to climb Lochnagar for the 100th time to raise money for charity.

Jim Mitchell will tackle the 3,768ft Munro in June to raise money for the ANCHOR Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Mitchell, of Aberdeen, who is celebrating his eighth year in remission, was treated at the unit after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The 59-year-old is committed to raising money to give back to those who worked hard to help him on the road to recovery.

His expedition to climb the Munro will amazingly be his 100th trip to the summit, having first climbed Lochnagar in 1969 as part of the Boys’ Brigade and 98 times since.