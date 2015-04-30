3 TONNES of cocaine worth more than 500 million recovered from ship off Aberdeen coast

DRUGS recovered from a ship intercepted off the coast of Aberdeen are estimated to be worth more than 500 million.

Cocaine was recovered fromthe boat that was brought to Aberdeen Harbour by the Royal Navy and Border Force.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has today confirmed that more than three tonnes of cocaine has been recovered from the vessel believed to be the biggest single class A drug seizure on record in the UK.

The ocean-going tug MV Hamal was intercepted by the frigate HMS Somerset and Border Force cutter Valiant about 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

The search of the ship has been ongoing since Friday.

Nine men aged between 26 and 63, all from Turkey, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing drug trafficking and possession charges on Monday.

The men made no plea or declaration and the case against them was continued for further examination.

All nine were remanded in custody and are expected to appear again in court on May 5.