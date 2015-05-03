26 firefighters tackle farm blaze

MORE than 20 firefighters were called out to a blaze at a North-east farm.

Six appliances from stations in Banff, Macduff, Maud and Peterhead were deployed to deal with a fire at a farm north of New Byth.

A total of 26 firefighters were at the scene at its height.

The blaze broke out at around 1.30pm yesterday, and firefighters spent more than two hours battling the flames.

The stop message, which indicates no further resources are required, was not issued until around 3.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “They had three jets, two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish it.”

She confirmed no-one had to be evacuated.