190 staff at Aberdeen university express interest in voluntary redundancy

ALMOST 200 university staff in Aberdeen have expressed an interest in taking voluntary redundancy.

It emerged today that 190 members of staff at the University of Aberdeen have expressed an interest in taking the package.

It comes after it was announced staff at the uni are being offered voluntary severance and early retirement packages as the institution looks to reduce its budget by 10.5 million.

The University of Aberdeen today said they are looking to cut 150 jobs.

A total of 57 formal voluntary redundancy applications have also been made to the university.

Of the 57 formal applications, 17 have already been approved.

But the university could not confirm if the 57 formal applications for voluntary redundancy were in addition to the 190 members of staff which expressed an interest in taking up the scheme.

A University of Aberdeen spokesman said: “To date 190 colleagues have expressed an interest in the University’s Voluntary Redundancy scheme.

“Fifty-seven formal applications have been received and, so far, 17 applications have been approved.

“The scheme is open until July 10.”

Staffing costs at Scotland’s third oldest university currently account for almost 60% of the budget, which is higher than the national average.

The figure, however, is expected to rise as the UK Government prepares to increase employer contributions to pensions and national insurance.