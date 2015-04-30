Woman killed in Maui shark attack

A shark has killed a 65-year-old woman in an attack off the shore of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Maui fire department said that an unresponsive woman was taken from the water yesterday at a popular surfing spot about a mile south of Big Beach, Makena State Park.

Injuries on the victim’s torso suggest she was attacked by a shark, the department said.

So far, there are no reported witnesses of the attack. Crews cleared the water and the Hawaii department of land and natural resources closed local waters to swimmers.

Maui fire officials say the woman was found by snorkellers about 200 yards from shore. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.