Volcano in Hawaii spills out lava

A lake of lava on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has been rising over the past week and, at times, overflowing in a spectacular show.

Janet Babb of the US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said this is the first time lava from this vent has come into view from a public platform within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island.

The vent within Halemaumau Crater opened in 2008 and has been rising and falling since.

The last time molten lava was visible in the crater was in 1982 when a fissure erupted.

The last time the crater was a lake was in 1974.