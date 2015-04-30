US politician admits gay sexting

A US politician who has voted against extending legal protections to gays and lesbians has admitted sending a graphic photo of himself to another user of a gay dating website.

Representative Randy Boehning, a North Dakota Republican, told The Forum newspaper that he is gay and confirmed he sent an unsolicited photo of a his penis to a man.

Mr Boehning, of Fargo, said he is relieved to come out as gay because he no longer worries about being outed.

But he also told the newspaper he thought his exchange with the man was being made public in retaliation for his vote against the bill that would have protected gays and lesbians from discrimination.

The 52-year-old contractor, who is single, has served in the North Dakota legislature since 2003.