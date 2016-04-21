Prince dies at the age of 57

American pop superstar Prince has died at the age of 57.

He was found dead at his home in Chanhassen in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, his publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, told the Associated Press.

The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era, drawing upon influences ranging from James Brown to the Beatles to Jimi Hendrix.

His hits included Little Red Corvette, Let’s Go Crazy and When Doves Cry.

The Minneapolis native broke through in the late 1970s with the hits Wanna Be Your Lover and soared over the following decade with such albums as 1999 and Purple Rain.

The title song from 1999 includes one of the most widely quoted refrains of popular culture: “Tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999.”