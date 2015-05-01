Officers facing charges in Freddie Gray case

Six officers in the police custody death of Freddie Gray are facing multiple charges including murder and manslaughter, Maryland’s state attorney has announced.

One officer faces a second-degree murder charge while the other officers face manslaughter or assault charges, among others, according to Marilyn Mosby.

She said the officers failed to get Mr Gray medical help even though he requested it repeatedly after he was arrested on April 12. She called his arrest illegal.

At some point while he was in custody, he suffered a mysterious spinal injury and died a week later.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore police officers union is asking Ms Mosby to appoint a special independent prosecutor for the investigation.

Fraternal Order of Police local president Gene Ryan told Ms Mosby in a letter that the union is concerned about her ties to the Gray family lawyer Billy Murphy.

Mr Murphy was among Ms Mosby’s biggest campaign contributors last year, donating the maximum individual amount allowed, 4,000 US dollars, in June.

He was also on her transition team after the election.

The union says none of the six officers suspended in the investigation is responsible for Gray’s death.