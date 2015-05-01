First of three UK military choppers heads for Nepal

The first of three military helicopters has left the UK to help the rescue effort in Nepal, as families of missing Britons continue their “hellish” wait for news.

An RAF Chinook left the Brize Norton airbase around midday aboard an Antonov commercial freight aircraft.

Two more Chinooks will be sent out over the weekend to the stricken Himalayan country, where they will help ferry people and air supplies so that humanitarian aid can be taken to those in desperate need in remote and isolated communities.

The three Chinooks, from 27 Sqn based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, are the latest in the aid effort dispatched from the UK.

British Army Gurkha engineers arrived in the Himalayan country yesterday aboard a C-17 aircraft, along with 18 tonnes of aid supplies that included shelter kits and solar lanterns.

The Gurkhas spent last night constructing a water purification system to provide safe drinking water for people living in a camp in Kathmandu who lost their homes in last week’s earthquake.

International Development Secretary Justine Greening said: “These highly versatile Royal Air Force helicopters and UN aircraft will mean life-saving aid supplies can be moved around Nepal and reach people in remote communities cut off by the earthquake who are in desperate need.

“Conditions in Nepal are dire, but the UK is determined to do everything it can to help support Nepal and its people.”