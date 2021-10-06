Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ROAD TEST: Isuzu D-Max shines in muddy Scottish off roading

By Jack McKeown
06/10/2021, 7:51 pm

In more than 15 years as this newspaper’s motoring writer I’m ashamed to say I’d never been to the Scottish Off Roading Centre.

It’s located at Glentarkie Farm, in the hills above Strathmiglo.
Thanks to Fife Isuzu in Cupar I’ve now explored what is a fantastic off road centre.
They invited me to a driving day to put the new D-Max pickup truck through its paces.
The latest D-Max is billed as being extremely good on road while remaining every bit as capable as its predecessors when it comes to the mucky stuff.
To that end I took the D-Max for a drive through Strathmiglo and along the M90 before tackling any off roading.
The new D-Max comes in single cab and double cab formats, and in every spec from basic versions perfect for life on the farm to high spec models that can cruise motorways as easily as they can wade through rivers.

My top spec model came with full leather seats, touchcreen infotainment system, and a smooth automatic gearbox.Prices start at just under £33,000 excluding VAT.
The 2.0 litre diesel engine has plenty of low down power. While slightly gruff under acceleration it quietens down once you’re at cruising speed.
The D-Max comes with adaptable cruise control. Once the preserve of high end executive cars, this scans the road ahead, automatically slowing the vehicle down when approaching traffic and speeding back up again once the way is clear.
It’s great for motorway driving as well as stop-start city driving and helps take the stress out of long journeys. It is also one of a very few pickups that weighs less than 2,040kg, meaning it has the same speed limits as a normal car.


Returning to the Scottish Off Road Centre, it was time to hit the dirt.
And dirty it was. Days of rain had turned a challenging off road course into a quaqmire that would test the D-Max to its limits.
High and low range four wheel drive, diff lock, and hill descent control were all brought into play over a fantastic hour of scrambling up and down steep hills and wading through standing water.
There was a bit of slipping and sliding in the deepest mud but the Isuzu handled everything the course could throw at it.
I can’t imagine a farmer or forestry worker who could need the big pickup to do more.