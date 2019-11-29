Show Links
Save on 7 tours departing from Aberdeen – Black Friday holiday favourites

by DC Thomson Travel
29/11/2019, 5:18 pm
Beautiful Nature Norway natural landscape aerial photography.
Searching for your next holiday either flying or sailing from Aberdeen? Look no further than our Black Friday savings, available on 7 tours departing in 2020.

1. Belfast & Titanic Experience

© Supplied
Belfast city centre

Experience the story of the world’s most famous liner while also exploring one of Europe’s fastest-changing, most fascination-packed cities.

Tour Highlights:

  • Visit the spectacular Titanic Belfast exhibition
  • Enjoy a fascinating guided tour of Belfast’s major landmarks
  • The chance to join an optional tour of the Antrim Coast and visit the extraordinary Giant’s Causeway

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save 10% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

2. Paris, Monet’s Garden & Rouen

Paris

Get to know one of the world’s favourite capitals as you spend three nights in the City of Light. Join your tour manager on a fascinating guided tour of Paris, when the famous monuments and buildings will be brought thrillingly to life, and take the opportunity to sample “la vie Parisienne”.

Tour Highlights:

  • A guided introduction to the City of Light
  • Visit Claude Monet’s exquisite Normandy gardens at Giverny
  • The beautiful Joan of Arc city, Rouen, on the Upper Seine

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save 10% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

3. Andre Rieu Live in Maastricht


Don’t miss this opportunity to see Andre Rieu perform live in his home town, the magnificent setting of – Maastricht’s Vrijthof Square.

Tour Highlights:

  • A 65€ face-value seated ticket to see André Rieu live on the Vrijthof Square
  • A visits to Maastricht
  • 2 nights’ 4* hotel accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save 10% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

Explore more

A trusted partner of DC Thomson Travel, discover Newmarket Holidays full range of tours with Black Friday discounts, available here.

*Save 10% Black Friday promotion is valid for all new bookings made between 28th November and 3rd of December. Offer can be removed at any time.

 

4. Amsterdam & the Dutch Bulbfields

© Supplied
Bulbfields of Holland

This wonderful springtime visit to the Dutch bulbfields includes the chance to spend time in the country’s delightful capital Amsterdam, as well as spending an unforgettable day in the world’s largest and perhaps most famous flower garden – magnificent Keukenhof.

Tour Highlights:

  • Spend a day at Keukenhof flower garden
  • Explore Amsterdam on a canal cruise
  • Visit medieval gem Utrecht, with its Gothic cathedral

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save 10% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

5. Autumn Fjordland Cruise

© Supplied
Scenic fjords of Norway

Join Marco Polo as she sets sail from Aberdeen, cruising to the glorious fjords of Western Norway. Here, in addition to some marvellous ports of call, you’ll enjoy some wonderful, relaxed days cruising through still waters.

Tour Highlights:

  • Ports of call: Olden, Norway / Flam, Norway / Bergen, Norway / Newcastle, England
  • 7 nights’ full board accommodation on board Marco Polo
  • See the fjords in their autumn glory

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save an extra 15% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

6. Hollywood, Vegas & Grand Canyon

© Supplied
Las Vegas

Explore two of America’s most famous cities and discover the awe-inspiring chasm that is perhaps nature’s greatest wonder – the Grand Canyon. It promises to be a fascinating tour, and a great introduction to the USA.

Tour Highlights:

  • Spend three nights close to Los Angeles
  • Visit Hollywood, the movie capital of the world
  • See the Grand Canyon, and stay to watch the sun rise

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save 10% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

7. Baltic Cities & St Petersburg Cruise

© Supplied
Nyhavn Canal, Copenhagen

This wonderful cruise from Aberdeen visits eight fascinating ports, where opportunities to explore abound. Your voyage will include an overnight stay in glorious St Petersburg, and four relaxed days at sea enjoying life on board, the clear air of the Baltic and (hopefully) some late-summer sun.

Tour Highlights:

  • Ports of call: Copenhagen, Denmark / Rostock, Germany / Tallin, Estonia / St Petersburg, Russia / Helsinki, Finland / Nynashamn, Sweden/ Aalborg, Denmark / Newcastle, England
  • 14 nights’ full board accommodation on board Marco Polo
  • Two days to soak up the sights of St Petersburg

Departure details:

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE – save an extra 10% on bookings made by 3rd December – click here for more information

 

