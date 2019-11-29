Save on 7 tours departing from Aberdeen – Black Friday holiday favourites

Searching for your next holiday either flying or sailing from Aberdeen? Look no further than our Black Friday savings, available on 7 tours departing in 2020.

Experience the story of the world’s most famous liner while also exploring one of Europe’s fastest-changing, most fascination-packed cities.

Tour Highlights:

Visit the spectacular Titanic Belfast exhibition

Enjoy a fascinating guided tour of Belfast’s major landmarks

The chance to join an optional tour of the Antrim Coast and visit the extraordinary Giant’s Causeway

Departure details:

Fly direct from Aberdeen for 4 days – departing various dates between March & October 2020 – click here for more information

Get to know one of the world’s favourite capitals as you spend three nights in the City of Light. Join your tour manager on a fascinating guided tour of Paris, when the famous monuments and buildings will be brought thrillingly to life, and take the opportunity to sample “la vie Parisienne”.

Tour Highlights:

A guided introduction to the City of Light

Visit Claude Monet’s exquisite Normandy gardens at Giverny

The beautiful Joan of Arc city, Rouen, on the Upper Seine

Departure details:

Fly direct from Aberdeen for 4 days – departing 3 April, 5 June, 4 September & 2 October 2020 – click here for more information



Don’t miss this opportunity to see Andre Rieu perform live in his home town, the magnificent setting of – Maastricht’s Vrijthof Square.

Tour Highlights:

A 65€ face-value seated ticket to see André Rieu live on the Vrijthof Square

A visits to Maastricht

2 nights’ 4* hotel accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis

Departure details:

Fly direct from Aberdeen for 3 days – departing on 2, 4, 9 & 11 July 2020 – click here for more information

A trusted partner of DC Thomson Travel, discover Newmarket Holidays full range of tours with Black Friday discounts, available here.

*Save 10% Black Friday promotion is valid for all new bookings made between 28th November and 3rd of December. Offer can be removed at any time.

This wonderful springtime visit to the Dutch bulbfields includes the chance to spend time in the country’s delightful capital Amsterdam, as well as spending an unforgettable day in the world’s largest and perhaps most famous flower garden – magnificent Keukenhof.

Tour Highlights:

Spend a day at Keukenhof flower garden

Explore Amsterdam on a canal cruise

Visit medieval gem Utrecht, with its Gothic cathedral

Departure details:

Fly direct from Aberdeen for 4 days – departing on 21 April 2020 and various dates throughout April 2021 – click here for more information.

Join Marco Polo as she sets sail from Aberdeen, cruising to the glorious fjords of Western Norway. Here, in addition to some marvellous ports of call, you’ll enjoy some wonderful, relaxed days cruising through still waters.

Tour Highlights:

Ports of call: Olden, Norway / Flam, Norway / Bergen, Norway / Newcastle, England

7 nights’ full board accommodation on board Marco Polo

See the fjords in their autumn glory

Departure details:

Cruise sailing from Aberdeen for 8 days – departing on 25 September 2020 – click here for more information.

Explore two of America’s most famous cities and discover the awe-inspiring chasm that is perhaps nature’s greatest wonder – the Grand Canyon. It promises to be a fascinating tour, and a great introduction to the USA.

Tour Highlights:

Spend three nights close to Los Angeles

Visit Hollywood, the movie capital of the world

See the Grand Canyon, and stay to watch the sun rise

Departure details:

Fly from Aberdeen (via London Heathrow) for 10 days – departing various dates between April 2020 & November 2021 – click here for more information.

This wonderful cruise from Aberdeen visits eight fascinating ports, where opportunities to explore abound. Your voyage will include an overnight stay in glorious St Petersburg, and four relaxed days at sea enjoying life on board, the clear air of the Baltic and (hopefully) some late-summer sun.

Tour Highlights:

Ports of call: Copenhagen, Denmark / Rostock, Germany / Tallin, Estonia / St Petersburg, Russia / Helsinki, Finland / Nynashamn, Sweden/ Aalborg, Denmark / Newcastle, England

14 nights’ full board accommodation on board Marco Polo

Two days to soak up the sights of St Petersburg

Departure details:

Cruise sailing from Aberdeen for 15 days – departing on 11 September 2020 – click here for more information.

